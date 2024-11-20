MWA Asset Management Acquires 469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 82,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 92,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $356.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $90,533,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,041,811 shares in the company, valued at $31,888,881,917.97. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,848,970 shares of company stock worth $4,145,103,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

