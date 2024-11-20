MWA Asset Management Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MWA Asset Management cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

