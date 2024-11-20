MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.9% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE URI opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $812.18 and its 200 day moving average is $729.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

