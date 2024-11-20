MWA Asset Management Has $679,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MWA Asset Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

