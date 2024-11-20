MWA Asset Management Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MWA Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,661,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,263,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

