National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $86,218,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Grid by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,005,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

