Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $935,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 18,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($0.65). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMM

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.