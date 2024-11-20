Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

B. Riley upgraded shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Nayax stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Nayax has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of -0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at about $14,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 184.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

