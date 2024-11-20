NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,071,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at $36,922,233.58. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,457 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

