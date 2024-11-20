Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $840.86 and last traded at $839.53. 1,577,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,648,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $823.96.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.76.

The company has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

