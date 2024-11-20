Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

NEM opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

