Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,623 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEM opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

