Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. 48,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,420.90. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,349.96. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,156 shares of company stock worth $7,324,308. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

