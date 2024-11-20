NIO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 224,590 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 178,970 call options.

NIO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,002,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,788,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.91. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 5,388.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

