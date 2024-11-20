Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

