Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,324,000. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after buying an additional 439,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.