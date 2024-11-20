Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Progressive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

PGR stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $263.85. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

