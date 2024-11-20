NS Partners Ltd Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

