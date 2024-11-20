Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,716,212 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of 3M worth $119,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.