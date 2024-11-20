Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Nucor by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7 %

Nucor stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

