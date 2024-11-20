Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.76% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

