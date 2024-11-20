NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Loop Capital

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,945,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,885,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,375,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.