NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.92 and traded as high as $43.87. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 74,150 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

