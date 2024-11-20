NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.92 and traded as high as $43.87. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 74,150 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
