Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 817,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $21.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.