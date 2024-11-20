Oaktree Specialty Lending’s (OCSL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

OCSL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 165.8% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

