Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $1.97 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises about 9.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

