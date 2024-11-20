Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.66. 3,263,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,350,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 444,850 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.