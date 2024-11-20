Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 14,891,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 5,284,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

