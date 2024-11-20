Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 625,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,406,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Specifically, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 51,697 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,469.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,231.50. This represents a 19.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 25,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,225.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,428.96. This represents a 10.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Olaplex by 1,182.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,252 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 107.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

