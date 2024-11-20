OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMVJF. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

