OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,089 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.