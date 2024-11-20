OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,089 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
