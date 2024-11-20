OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

