ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

