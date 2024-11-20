ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ONEOK
In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Eyeing a Big 2025 Turnaround
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dutch Bros’ Growth Perks: Can This Coffee Stock Hit New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.