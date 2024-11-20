Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Murphy USA by 10.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $524.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.55 and a 52 week high of $552.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.