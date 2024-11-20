Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,913 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

