Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,336 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 4.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.49% of Deere & Company worth $559,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $69,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.