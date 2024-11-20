Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,248 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after buying an additional 1,307,689 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,096,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.48.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.40 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

