Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 86,115 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,115 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

