Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 679.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 518,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 110.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.