Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 83091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 63.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,356 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Opera by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Opera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

