Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 62042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Oriental Land Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

