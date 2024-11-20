ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.58, but opened at $106.40. ORIX shares last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 1,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 469.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 52.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

