Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.92.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.56 and a 52 week high of $408.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

