Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.260-6.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.26-6.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.92.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

PANW stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,526. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $258.17 and a 12 month high of $408.53. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.