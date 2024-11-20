Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 3,127 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,206 shares of company stock worth $51,738,467. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

