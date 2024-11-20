Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Everest Group worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $370.59 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.51 and its 200-day moving average is $380.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.45.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

