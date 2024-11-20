Pathstone Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barclays by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

