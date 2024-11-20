Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $198,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

