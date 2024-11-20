Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. Target Co. has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.