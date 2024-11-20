Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 170,216 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period.

NYSE MHD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

